Over 135,000 Year One pupils begin school in four states

Year One students walk to class on the first day of school at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Sawa in Marang, Terengganu, January 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — A total of 135,761 pupils entered Year One for the 2018 school session in Johor, Terengganu, Kedah and Kelantan today.

According to the 2018 School Year Calendar, the school session in these four states, categorised as Group A, commences today while the other states under Group B begins tomorrow.

In JOHOR, 56,576 pupils entered Year One and of the total 38,069 were National School students, 16,222 Chinese National-Type School (SJK) students and 2,285 Tamil SJK students.

State Education director Shaharudin Sharif said all the pupils were placed in 2,022 classes.

“At secondary school level 47,579 students are starting Form One this year which will involve 1,525 classes in 232 schools,” he said.

In TERENGGANU, 20,631 Year One pupils started school at 352 primary schools.

Education Department director Shafruddin Ali Hussin said of the total, 10,370 were girls while 10,261 were male students.

“As for Form One, a total of 19,759 pupils have registered at 150 secondary schools.

“Thankfully everything went smoothly on the first day of school though it had been raining in several areas since last night,” he said.

Currently there are 489 pre-school teachers, 11,632 primary school teachers and 10,462 secondary teachers in the state.

In KEDAH, 30,409 Year One pupils started school today.

State Education Communications and Registration Unit head Abdullah Abdul Manaf said 8,361 pupils were registered in Kuala Muda/Yan district, Kota Setar district (5,799) Kulim/Bandar Baharu (5,080), Kubang Pasu (3,471), Baling/Sik (3,290) , Langkawi (1,678), Pendang (1,626) while 1,104 pupils were registered in Padang Terap.

“Everything went smoothly today as our officers were on standby to monitor the situation,” he said.

In KELANTAN, 28,145 pupils entered Year One at 418 primary schools, said State Education director Muhammad Zahari Othman.

He said 13,376 pupils also registered for pre-school while 28,961 entered Form One today.

“The 29,626 primary and secondary school teachers in the state will continue to carry out their duties diligently including the task of disciplining students,” he said. — Bernama