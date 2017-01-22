Over 11,000 displaced by floods in Kelantan

A bird’s eye view of a flooded Kampung Tiong in Kota Baru January 22, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, Jan 22 — The number of flood victims in Kelantan rose to 11,748 involving 3,255 families as at 8am today compared to 9,220 from 2,587 families at 8 pm last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department through the infobanjir application, all the flood victims are currently housed at 65 relief centres in seven districts in the state.

Out of the total, 5,109 people from 1,334 families are housed in 24 relief centres in Kota Baru, 2,507 (678 families) in 10 relief centres in Pasir Puteh, 2,086 (665 families) in 21 relief centres in Pasir Mas and 1,238 (356 families) in three centres in Tumpat.

Another 522 people from 141 families are housed at a relief centre in Bachok, 197 (56 families) in four centres in Machang and 89 (25 families) in two centres in Tanah Merah.

Meanwhile, according to the portal ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my, the water level at Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang remained at 10.11 metres as at 8am from the one recorded at 8pm last night.

The danger level at the river is nine metres. — Bernama