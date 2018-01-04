Over 1,000 schools to start 2018’s DLP next week

Kamalanathan (left) said that the ministry has decided to make the pilot DLP programme a permanent feature of the education system after it was well received by the public. — Picture by Opalyn MokKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — A total of 1,303 schools nationwide will be implementing the Dual Language Programme (DLP) this year, the Education Ministry said today.

In a statement, the ministry said approval has been given to an additional 88 schools to carry out the programme and that classes for the 2018 cohort will commence on Sunday, January 7 for schools in Kedah, Terengganu, Kelantan and Johor.

Meanwhile, DLP classes for other states will begin on Monday, January 8.

It said while existing classes at the 1,215 schools may carry on as usual, new classes for 2018 will only be made available to Standard 1 and Form 1 students.

The ministry also announced that the circular and the implementation guide for the year 2018 would be issued in the first week of January.

“The schools have been instructed to make the necessary preparation to ensure smooth implementation of the programme,” it said.

Claims that the programme may be shelved arose yesterday after a state education department allegedly issued a statement saying that it was postponed until a new directive and guidelines are issued by the ministry.

The issue made headlines after a blogger, known as Cikgu Nurul, posted said statement and raised concerns about the fate of students currently in the DLP system.

Deputy minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan told Malay Mail that the ministry has decided to make the pilot DLP programme a permanent feature of the education system after it was well received by the public.

“The baseline study has been successful. In the long run, it will definitely be a key instrument in reaching Malaysia’s National Education Blueprint target of making our children competent and competitive at a global standard,” he said.

He also explained that the postponement of classes for the 2018 cohort was because the Ministry needed to fine-tune new guidelines for schools, which are currently being drafted.

“The ministry had a disruption to new DLP classes while finalising the new strengthening guidelines for the requirements needed to participate in the programme.

“These new guidelines will be finalised today and are aimed at enhancing the program,” he told Malay Mail.