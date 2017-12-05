Outside Umno assembly, a Pakatan wall of shame

The exhibition wall portrayed the PH coalition as secretly dominated by the DAP, with other parties including Dr Mahathir's PPBM being subservient. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa. KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Umno has put up an exhibition condemning Pakatan Harapan leaders including Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the site of the party’s annual general assembly this week.

The exhibition on the ground floor of the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) was mooted by Umno’s information bureau led by Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

The exhibition wall portrayed the PH coalition as secretly dominated by the DAP, with other parties including Dr Mahathir's PPBM being subservient.

Among the caricatures include those depicting the former prime minister as co-operating with DAP to allegedly strip the Malays of political power.

In one picture, Dr Mahathir and PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin are shown as boxers, with DAP’s Lim Kit Siang as the referee.

Another accused PH as a whole of being against Islam, based on its opposition to PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s proposed amendment to the Shariah sentencing limits.

More targets include the Penang state government headed by DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

On the opposite of the exhibition is a wall depicting Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak's various achievements as prime minister.

The exhibition featuring around 20 such pictures and caricatures will be launched later today by Najib.

Dr Mahathir left Umno following his failed attempt to depose Najib, and has since become the leader of the PH pact.

The move has cost him the reverence he once commanded within Umno, with the party's members particularly aggrieved by his decision to team up with DAP that he had reviled up until his defection to the Opposition.

The Umno general assembly begins today and runs until December 9.