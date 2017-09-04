Outgoing IGP Khalid says didn’t leave loose ends

Khalid said he was guided by loyalty throughout his career. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — An emotional Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar today thanked the police and the government for their trust in him, saying in his retirement speech that he did not leave any incomplete tasks for his successor.

Khalid said he was guided by loyalty throughout his career, and that he pledged his “heart and soul” to the agency.

“Truly, I have given my all and my best and there is nothing more that can be assumed as unfinished business which I need to settle,” he said, adding that he would continue to serve alongside the police force in his own way.

Khalid then sought forgiveness for himself and his wife for any slights they may have caused.

Malaysia’s 10th IGP, Khalid is leaving as he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 60 tomorrow.

Khalid was made IGP in 2013 to replace Tan Sri Ismail Omar.

Replacing him is Special Branch Department director Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

The announcement was made at the handover ceremony between Khalid and Fuzi, which was witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Fuzi’s appointment was unexpected as it was thought that Deputy IGP Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim would succeed Khalid.

Noor Rashid remains in his position, but with an increased pay grade.