Out-of-control ambulance rams and injures motorcyclist

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Sept 6 — A motorcyclist was injured when he was rammed by an out-of -control ambulance which had earlier collided with a car in an incident at the Jalan Song Ban Kheng and Pusat Perniagaan Gemilang traffic light junction here today.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) District Police chief, ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the ambulance, from the direction of Pusat Perniagaan Gemilang, did not stop for a red light at the junction in the incident at 8.35am.

“A car, responding to a green traffic light, failed to brake in time and collided with the ambulance, which belonged to an ambulance service company and was on its way to pick up a patient, in the middle of the junction.

“The ambulance skidded into the opposing lane and ploughed into a group of motorcyclists who have stopped at a red light,” he said here today.

He said a motorcyclist was injured on the leg and was treated at a private hospital and two motorcycles were badly damaged. — Bernama