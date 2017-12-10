Our time has come, says Parti Rakyat Malaysia sec-gen

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 10 — Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) sees itself in power in Penang after the 14th General Election (GE14).

It secretary-general Koh Swe Yong claimed that Penangites were fed up with the DAP-led government and were just waiting to give them the boot in GE14.

“Imbalanced development leading to environmental damage and natural disasters like massive landslides and severe flooding, money politics and cronyism are the bane of the current administration,” he told a press conference here today.

He said Penangites were now ready for “out with the old, in with the new” and that if given the mandate, PRM would do its best to serve them in the way they expect.

Also present was PRM chairman Tang Hiang Lye.

The DAP-led goverment is currrently serving its second term. GE14 must be called by August next year. — Bernama