OSA oath binding even after retirement, minister tells civil servants

Azalina said the Official Secrets Act 1972 (Act 88) is still enforceable on those who retire. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said reminded civil servants today that they are still bound by their oath to confidentiality even after leaving government service.

The de facto law minister said the Official Secrets Act 1972 (Act 88) is still enforceable on those who retire, adding that “stern action” will be taken against those who make negative statements towards the government of the day.

“Under Rule 19 of the Public Officers Regulation (Conduct and Discipline) 1993 which bars any statements/comments from being published/ spoken without the prior approval from the minister or department in charge.

“The rationale for this is to avoid any misunderstanding from non-legit sources and to also avoid miscommunication/ misunderstandings with regards to government decisions,” she said in a statement without naming anyone.

However, her statement came a day after news reports of a senior Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer who opted for early retirement.

Two news portals highlighted Datuk Bahri Mohamad Zin who allegedly indicated that he was retiring due to disappointment that investigations into SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former unit of 1Malaysia Development Berhad, had failed to result in court action.

However, the MACC rubbished the reports in an immediate response to their publication, stating that it had contacted Bahri who was director of its special operations division from June 16, 2014 to December 30 last year and he had denied making such remarks.

MACC added that Bahri had already “made an application to the government for early retirement six months ago” which was in accordance to the Public Service Department (PSD) rules.

The PSD rules stipulate that any government official opting for early retirement should put in an application at least six months before the retirement date.