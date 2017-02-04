Orang Asli plight unites Siti Kasim and Ibrahim Ali

Activist Siti Kasim and Datuk Ibrahim Ali speak at a forum in Kelantan on Febraury 3, 2017, about logging and the Orang Asli. ― Picture via Facebook/Siti KasimKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 ― Activist Siti Kasim once lodged a police report against Perkasa chief Datuk Ibrahim Ali, but the unlikely duo have now joined forces to fight for the Orang Asli in Gua Musang.

Siti, a Muslim who has spoken out against hudud, and Ibrahim, a conservative Malay-Muslim rights advocate, both demanded yesterday that the Kelantan state government put an end to illegal logging immediately.

“We have made a decision to represent the Orang Asli. We demand the state government to stop logging immediately,” Ibrahim told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

In a rare occurrence, the lawyer and former politician shared the stage during a forum held in Kelantan and agreed on several issues, including banning logging in Kelantan and gazetting Orang Asli land in Gua Musang.

Ibrahim also said despite their differences in the past, both he and Siti had a common goal, which was to help the Orang Asli.

“If there are people issues that [are] common ground, we work together. I respect Siti Kasim, she has fought for the Orang Asli people for free. All the hotshot lawyers have not done that.

“On this, I respect her. She being liberal is her own capacity and does not influence issues like this. This shows that Perkasa is issue-oriented,” he stressed.

Siti, meanwhile, appeared to be taken aback by the cooperation with Ibrahim and even praised him for his criticism of PAS leaders in Kelantan.

“Who would imagine that I would be sitting in a program organised by Perkasa and Ibrahim Ali eh? Times definitely have changed.

“Ibrahim Ali was vicious toward the ‘Ularmaks’ in PAS,” she posted on Facebook yesterday.

The non-governmental organisations (NGOs) behind the forum also decided to implore Putrajaya to intervene in the logging matter if the PAS state government remained unfazed.

“We also ask for federal government to step in, if they don't stop logging.

“According to Siti Kasim, there is provision in the law that if the Orang Asli are mistreated, the government can step in,” Ibrahim said.

He also slammed Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yaakob for not paying more heed to the Orang Asli’s plight and accused Ahmad of not “practising Islamic leadership”.

“If he has an Islamic soul, he will be in Gua Musang fighting for the people. He instead shifts the blame to the Forestry Department.

“If he is a true Islamic leader, go to Gua Musang and meet the Orang Asli and discuss with them,” Ibrahim said.

The Kelantan Forestry Department has been cracking down on the Orang Asli in Gua Musang over the past few months, arresting them and tearing down their blockades that were erected to keep loggers out of a forest reserve. The authorities even arrested last month two journalists who were at one of the blockades.

Siti previously lodged a police report against Ibrahim in 2013 over his alleged threat to burn Christian bibles containing the word “Allah”.