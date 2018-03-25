Orang Asli community welcomes BR1M, hopes for its continuity

A 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) recipient reacts after receiving the aid via his bank account in Kuantan February 28, 2018. — Bernama picBALING, March 25 — The 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) by the federal government is welcomed by the Orang Asli community in the district.

They thanked the government and hoped the aid would continue.

Housewife, Raminah Batan, 27, from Perkampungan Orang Asli Ulu Legong, said every year she waited for BR1M as it helped reduce her family’s expenditure.

“This aid is very helpful for us who are living in dire straits and depending on a meagre income. We only get RM100 a month from rubber tapping.

“Thus, we are in dire need of financial assistance and BR1M to cover household expenses,” she told Bernama when met at a BR1M 2018 presentation ceremony here today.

Baling Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim distributed the aid to the recipients. Also present was Sungai Petani Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) principal assistant director, Zolkifli Salleh.

A total 1,132 applicants from Baling received BR1M in cash.

Another resident, Zulahsan Katim, 47, said he felt furious when certain parties wanted to do away with the aid.

“If they want to get rid of the aid, what do they want to give in replacement to destitute people like us?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Abdul Azeez said the BR1M recipients today comprised the disabled, senior citizens and those with no bank account.

He also urged those who faced problems such as applications that were still being processed, to check with the LHDN collection centre, from April 2, and if necessary submit an appeal.

“They can also check on their applications at the community service office of members of parliament and state assemblymen, Umno Division offices and district offices,” added Abdul Azeez. — Bernama