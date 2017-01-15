Last updated Sunday, January 15, 2017 12:30 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Ops Selamat offenders to face court

Sunday January 15, 2017
10:12 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Must-try Sabah delicacies that make the locals droolMust-try Sabah delicacies that make the locals drool

The Edit: Seafood porridge goodnessThe Edit: Seafood porridge goodness

The Edit: Artwalk pays homage to Little IndiaThe Edit: Artwalk pays homage to Little India

The Edit: Holliday pulls out of Trump concertThe Edit: Holliday pulls out of Trump concert

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Road users who abuse emergency lanes or overtake on double lanes during Chinese New Year will be charged in court, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said. — Picture by Choo Choy MayRoad users who abuse emergency lanes or overtake on double lanes during Chinese New Year will be charged in court, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Road users who abuse emergency lanes or overtake on double lanes during Chinese New Year will be taken to court immediately, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said.

According to The Star, Liow said that there will be “no compromises” for such errant road users.

“The Ops Selamat isn’t just about compounds anymore,” he reportedly said.

“The drivers who commit serious offences such as overtaking on double lanes or using the emergency lanes will be taken to court straight away,” he added.

The “Ops Selamat” will be conducted by the Road Transport Department (RTD) between January 21 and February 5.

There are more than 7,000 deaths due to road accidents a year and about 480,000 accidents every year in Malaysia.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline