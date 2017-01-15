Ops Selamat offenders to face court

Road users who abuse emergency lanes or overtake on double lanes during Chinese New Year will be charged in court, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Road users who abuse emergency lanes or overtake on double lanes during Chinese New Year will be taken to court immediately, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said.

According to The Star, Liow said that there will be “no compromises” for such errant road users.

“The Ops Selamat isn’t just about compounds anymore,” he reportedly said.

“The drivers who commit serious offences such as overtaking on double lanes or using the emergency lanes will be taken to court straight away,” he added.

The “Ops Selamat” will be conducted by the Road Transport Department (RTD) between January 21 and February 5.

There are more than 7,000 deaths due to road accidents a year and about 480,000 accidents every year in Malaysia.