‘Ops Ikrar’ rounds up 28 illegal immigrants in Sabah

TAWAU, July 8 — The Tawau Immigration Department today detained 28 Indonesian illegal immigrants in an operation codenamed ‘Ops Ikrar’ around Merotai and Kalabakan near here early this morning.

Its head, Noraini Rasi said in the 1.30am operation, 46 individuals were investigated and 28 who were between the ages of one year and 45 years were detained for not having valid identification papers.

“The illegal immigrants comprising 15 men, seven women and six children were detained in the operations around their kongsi house at the Merotai Jaya construction site, the Merotai Besar estate area, the construction area in Kampung Kijang Merotai and the Felda Umas Estate,” she said in a statement here today.

She added that the case would be investigated under Section 6(1)(c ) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Noraini said 34 enforcement agency officers including the police participated in the joint operations which ended at about 5am. — Bernama