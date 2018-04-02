Opposition’s manifesto may jeopardise trade with China, says Mustapha

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the opposition’s manifesto to review investments from China will jeopardise trade links with China. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The opposition’s manifesto to review investments from China will jeopardise trade links with China, said Minister of International Trade and Industry (MITI) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said China, which was the second largest economy in the world, should not be ignored, especially with so many investment and trade cooperation between Malaysia and China, especially in the last five years.

“China is an important market to export oil palm and rubber to. In 2017, the value of palm oil and palm-oil based agriculture products exported to China was RM5.73 billion while rubber was RM 2.22 billion.

“In the tourism sector, the number of tourist arrivals from China in 2017 was 2.12 million and it was expected to increase to 2.28 million this year,” he said in reply to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng (BN-Tanjong Piai) at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Mustapa said the national investment and trade policy was in line with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) strategy to encourage technological exchange, infrastructure, trade, energy, finances and environment.

“The government also encouraged investment in various new high-technology fields which are aimed at reducing dependence on foreign labour, and to provide highly-skilled staff.

“For instance, 3,600 locals are due to undergo industrial training focused on meeting the needs of the workforce in the construction of the mega East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project,” he said.

He said the implementation of the BRI would ensure that the people benefited from an upgrading of the infrastructural and social facilities, with a better standard of living, better job and business opportunities,” he said. — Bernama