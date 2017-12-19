Opposition’s EC redelineation challenge a distraction, PM’s aide says

The Selangor government had filed a judicial review to declare the EC’s redelineation exercise unconstitutional on October 19 last year. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The federal Opposition pact is attempting to detract from its waning popularity by focusing attention on its court challenging against the Election Commission's (EC) redelineation exercise, the press secretary to Prime Minister Seri Najib Razak said today.

Datuk Seri Tengku Sariffuddin Tengku Ahmad was responding to a legal challenge initiated by the PKR-led Selangor government to stop the EC’s electoral boundary-redrawing exercise.

“The Opposition's politicisation of the process and exploitation of the legal system to stop it is an attempt to distract from their falling popularity,” he said in a statement.

PKR is part of the Pakatan Harapan federal Opposition alliance, which also includes DAP, Parti Amanah Negara and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Tengku Sariffuddin said Malaysia, like other democracies, routinely carries out redelineation exercises ahead of elections to reflect population growth.

“The process is entirely normal, free from political interference and managed by the independent Election Commission,” he said.

He asserted Malaysia’s judiciary is fair, and pointed to the number of decisions that have been delivered against the federal Barisan Nasional government.

“The Opposition only complain when decisions go against them. It is a shame that they choose to run down their own country internationally just for their own political gain,” Tengku Sariffuddin said.

The Selangor government had filed a judicial review to declare the EC’s redelineation exercise unconstitutional on October 19 last year.

The High Court had dismissed the state government’s bid two weeks ago, but allowed a temporary freeze on the EC process.

Yesterday, the Court of Appeal, in a 2-1 majority decision, set aside the High Court’s order to stay the redelineation process, allowing the EC to continue conducting local enquiries in Selangor.

However, Selangor executive councillor Elizabeth Wong said that the state will proceed with the appeal against the High Court decision regarding their judicial review.