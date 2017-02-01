Opposition to hold travel ban rally

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah says a mass rally will be held outside the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur to protest against the US travel ban against seven Muslim-majority nations. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng PETALING JAYA, Feb 1 — A mass gathering to protest against US travel ban against seven Muslim-majority nations will be held on Friday.

Its secretariat chief Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the rally, outside the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, will be a collective representation in condemning US President Donald Trump’s executive order of banning refugees and travellers from select nations into his country.

“We received a positive response from those we reached personally, including political party PPBM and several non-governmental organisations,” said Saifuddin, referring to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

“The rally, which is to protest the ban and voice out concerns over the human rights violation, is open to all.”

Those who will take part in the mass gathering include student activist Anis Syafiqah Mohd Yusof and Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (Abim).

Asean Rohingya Centre executive director Dr Helmi Ibrahim said his group is against Trump’s order, calling it “preposterous”.

Representing the Rohingya Muslim refugees, Helmi said the ban will affect Rohingya refugees since the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) grant the refugees placement in the US.

“I am not sure what the outcome will be for the Rohingyas but the executive order is not good news for them. In the long run, I don’t see a prospect for the Rohingyas to be there as the doors may close on them too,” he said.