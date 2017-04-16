Last updated Sunday, April 16, 2017 4:07 pm GMT+8

Opposition shaken up by JR Plus, says Khairy

Sunday April 16, 2017
03:08 PM GMT+8

Barisan Nasional Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin claimed that the opposition feared the Barisan Nasional’s Jalinan Rakyat Plus (JR Plus programme.Barisan Nasional Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin claimed that the opposition feared the Barisan Nasional’s Jalinan Rakyat Plus (JR Plus programme.KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Jalinan Rakyat Plus (JR Plus) launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on Friday has left the opposition scurrying, said Barisan Nasional Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said JR Plus showed the level of preparedness of the BN coalition for the 14 General Election (GE14) and that they were just waiting for Parliament to be dissolved.

“Actually we have made early preparations for GE14 and are not waitiing to see what the opposition is doing,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Volunteer for Kuala Lumpur 2017’ programme here today.

He was asked to comment on JR Plus, a movement which will complement the Umno and BN election machineries in facing GE14.

Today’s programme organised by Kuala Lumpur City Hall brought together youth volunteers to spruce up the Bukit Jalil National Stadium surroundings. — Bernama

