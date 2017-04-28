Opposition raise 10 questions on new retrenchment insurance plan

The proposed Employment Insurance Scheme (EIS) that the government hopes to introduce next year has more questions than available answers, four Opposition politicians said today.

With Labour Day three days away, the four from the Pakatan Harapan pact posed a list of 10 questions they insist needs to be addressed to gain the people’s confidence in the scheme before its tabling at the next parliamentary sitting in July.

Chiefly, they wanted to know how the EIS will be different from the existing Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF), who would manage the funds, and the long-term effect on retrenched workers and the employers that were forced to retrench them.

“Will the retrenchment compensation (under the Employment Act 1955 and the Employment Termination and Lay-Off Benefits) continue to be paid out by the employer after the introduction of the EIS?

“Will workers be worse off in the long run if retrenchment benefits are cut or abolished as part of a package deal for introducing the EIS?” DAP MP Ong Kian Ming from the DAP, PKR MP Sim Tze Sin, Dzulkifli Ahmad from Amanah and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Rais Hussin said in a joint statement.

They said the EIS appears similar to the existing Social Security Organisation scheme in terms of protecting workers’ benefits, and asked if contributions to the new fund will be recoverable upon retirement.

They noted that the EIS also aimed to retrain and upskill retrenched workers, and asked how the new scheme would not overlap with other available programmes such as the Skim Latihan 1Malaysia (SK1M) or HRDF.

“There have been numerous reports that more than RM100 millions of this fund has not been used by employers for retraining purposes.

“Can [the] existing HRDF scheme be utilised better for retraining purposes? What is to say that the proposed EIS scheme will not end up like the HRDF scheme i.e. lots of unused funds that are not put into retraining schemes?” they asked.

Besides questioning if the scheme would cover the middle 40 per cent of income earners, the Opposition also questioned if the government would review hiring cheap foreign labour, which they claimed has forced many in the bottom 40 per cent of income earners to be retrenched.

They were sceptical of the efficacy of the new scheme if the government does not address the import of foreign labour.

In their final question, the four asked if the government would also be contributing for the scheme like other Asian countries to help reduce the burden on employees and employers.

The government hopes to implement the EIS, estimated to involve 6.5 million workers in the private sector, by January 1 next year while interest payments will be made from January 1, 2019.

The idea was first mooted during Budget 2015 to assist retrenched workers by giving temporary financial assistance and providing opportunities for re-skilling and up-skilling.

The scheme has since drawn much flak from employers across several industries who claimed that it was going to be an added burden to them.