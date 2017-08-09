Opposition parties in Sabah not united, says Lajim

Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah president Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin lamented the lack of unity among the various opposition parties in Sabah. — File picture by Saw Siow FengKOTA KINABALU, Aug 9 — Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah president Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin does not refute the lack of cooperation and unity among the opposition parties in Sabah, saying that they each have their own direction and manifesto.

He said they were unlike Barisan Nasional (BN), despite having 14 component parties, BN moved as a team.

“The opposition parties in Sabah each have their own manifesto. The people will be confused, not knowing which is the better one,” he added.

Lajim, who is Klias assemblyman, said efforts were made to bring the opposition parties together, but it depended on the willingness of the other party to work together.

“We are making efforts, but if other people cannot accept us? We believe as opposition parties, we must have the same objective. That is crucial. There should not be other objectives, like wanting to be a chief minister,” he said.

Lajim said the absence of cooperation among the opposition parties in Sabah was reflected with one of the parties announcing that it would contest in the 73 state and 25 parliamentary constituencies in the state. — Bernama