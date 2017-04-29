Opposition pact ‘brittle’, Umno man says

Annuar said PAS’ decision would alter the political landscape of the country because it had become the ‘third force’ after Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan. — File picTEMERLOH, April 29 — PAS’ decision to end its alliance with PKR shows the ‘brittle’ disposition of the opposition’s political formula, according to Umno Information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the formula should therefore be avoided as it was stability that the people needed most, aside from a capable government that could fulfill their promises.

“The formula is not a sustainable formula for the people to depend on; we have seen it fracture time and again; it is very brittle.

“If there is no stability among them, that means they cannot deliver; they are still trying to find a political formula,” he said when met after a programme with the people in Mentakab here, yesterday.

The Ketereh member of parliament said this when asked to comment on PAS’ decision to sever its political cooperation with PKR.

Annuar said PAS’ decision would alter the political landscape of the country because it had become the ‘third force’ after Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan and would have to move on its own after earlier cutting ties with DAP, Parti Amanah Negara and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia as well.

He also frowned on certain opposition leaders who criticised PAS’ decision, saying, they should respect it as every political party had the right to make its own decision.

Meanwhile, he cautioned BN and Umno against becoming complacent with respect to the latest political development and said they should, as the 14th general election approaches, go all out to “explain to the people” and prevent them from being swayed by the opposition’s propaganda . — Bernama