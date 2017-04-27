Opposition only capable of making promises, PM says

Najib said the Opposition was politicising the GST without its feet on the ground. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The Opposition is only capable of making promises to draw political support, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

On the Opposition’s vehement objection to the goods and services tax (GST), he said it was politicising the issue without its feet on the ground.

“If we reject GST, it means, we are rejecting more than RM50 billion annually of the (RM260 billion) budget, and the government really cannot function and serve the people.

“RM260 billion minus RM50 billion equals RM210 billion. It is not even sufficient to pay for civil servants’ allowances. The opposition’s calculation is unrealistic and not relevant,” he said.

Najib who is also Umno president told reporters this after chairing the party’s supreme council meeting here last night.

Also present were Umno vice president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also carrying out the duties of the party deputy president, vice president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, and wing leaders.

On the meeting tonight, Najib said it was focused more on efforts to ensure the success of the mass gathering in conjunction with Umno’s 71st anniversary at Stadium Bukit Jalil on May 11.

He said about 100,000 members were expected to congregate in a red wave at the stadium to express their commitment to the party, towards victory in the 14th General Election (GE14).

Meanwhile, Najib said the branch meetings which were being held since March 17 were going on smoothly. Without stating the figure, he also said the number of Umno members had increased.

He said preparations for GE14, politics and the economy were also discussed during the meeting. — Bernama