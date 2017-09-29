Opposition MP seat changes underline political greed, Umno man says

Ab Aziz said that if it was true that Nurul Izzah wanted to contest in Johor, it must be noted that she is not a Johorean and had not contributed in any way to the people of Johor. — Picture by Choo Choy MayIPOH, Sept 29 — An Umno Supreme Council member said today the inclination of Opposition party candidates to contest in different constituencies showed that they were more interested in their political struggle than in serving the people.

Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi said it was not so in the case of Umno and Barisan Nasional candidates who remained in their constituencies and they better understood the local people.

He said this in a statement when commenting on a news report that at least four leaders of the Opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition were preparing to contest in Johor in the 14th general election that becomes due by June next year.

The news report had named the leaders as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang, Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub and PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar.

“Nurul Izzah, who is the MP for Lembah Pantai, plans to abandon the voters who have placed their trust in her,” said Ab Aziz, who is the MP for Seri Gading.

He claimed that Nurul Izzah must have felt that she would be unable to defend the Lembah Pantai seat for she had not been serving the constituents.

“I noticed that Lembah Pantai Umno Division chief Datuk Seri Utama Raja Nong Chik Raja Zainal Abidin has provided more service to the people in the constituency.

“In fact, the Residensi Kerinci launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is the outcome of the struggle of Lembah Pantai Umno and not the MP,” he said.

Ab Aziz said that if it was true that Nurul Izzah wanted to contest in Johor, it must be noted that she is not a Johorean and had not contributed in any way to the people of Johor.

“I am confident and believe that Bangsa Johor will not be deceived by the propaganda to be brought to the state. They are convinced that Nurul Izzah is simply running away from Lembah Pantai for having failed to serve the constituents,” he said. — Bernama