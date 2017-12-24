Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Opposition manipulates social media to deny govt’s success

Sunday December 24, 2017
11:32 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Serena Williams to make her comeback in Abu Dhabi on Dec 30Serena Williams to make her comeback in Abu Dhabi on Dec 30

MH17 families concerned over new discovery of remainsMH17 families concerned over new discovery of remains

Navalny gains support for possible presidential bid against PutinNavalny gains support for possible presidential bid against Putin

The Edit: Frenchman invents lemon-flavoured oystersThe Edit: Frenchman invents lemon-flavoured oysters

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Ramlee Marahaban said attempts are being made by the opposition parties to suppress BN’s success by disseminating false or distorted news, as well as slander, through the social media sites. — Reuters picDatuk Ramlee Marahaban said attempts are being made by the opposition parties to suppress BN’s success by disseminating false or distorted news, as well as slander, through the social media sites. — Reuters picSEMPORNA, Dec 24 — Attempts are being made by the opposition parties to suppress Barisan Nasional’s success in administering the state by disseminating false or distorted news, as well as slander, through the social media sites, said Sabah Assistant Finance Minister Datuk Ramlee Marahaban.

Citing the recent claim by Parti Warisan Sabah president that the 2018 and 1978 state budget was the same, he said, the allegation was proven wrong and backfired its president.

“This is the Parti Warisan Sabah’s tactic of diverting issues made against its president (Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal),” he told reporters at event here today.

Ramlee, who is also Sabah Umno Deputy Information chief said the action by the opposition clearly showed that they were never committed to developing the people and the district.

“How to make a change if their leader prefers to exploit issues to confuse the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ramlee said a study conducted among voters in Semporna showed that the people supported Umno.

They could evaluate for themselves the party that has been proven capable of developing the people and the state, he added. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline