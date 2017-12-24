Opposition manipulates social media to deny govt’s success

Datuk Ramlee Marahaban said attempts are being made by the opposition parties to suppress BN’s success by disseminating false or distorted news, as well as slander, through the social media sites. — Reuters picSEMPORNA, Dec 24 — Attempts are being made by the opposition parties to suppress Barisan Nasional’s success in administering the state by disseminating false or distorted news, as well as slander, through the social media sites, said Sabah Assistant Finance Minister Datuk Ramlee Marahaban.

Citing the recent claim by Parti Warisan Sabah president that the 2018 and 1978 state budget was the same, he said, the allegation was proven wrong and backfired its president.

“This is the Parti Warisan Sabah’s tactic of diverting issues made against its president (Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal),” he told reporters at event here today.

Ramlee, who is also Sabah Umno Deputy Information chief said the action by the opposition clearly showed that they were never committed to developing the people and the district.

“How to make a change if their leader prefers to exploit issues to confuse the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ramlee said a study conducted among voters in Semporna showed that the people supported Umno.

They could evaluate for themselves the party that has been proven capable of developing the people and the state, he added. — Bernama