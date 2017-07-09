Opposition manipulate economic issues for GE14, says Sabah assistant minister

SEMPORNA, July 9 — The Opposition’s manipulation of economic issues is meant to heat up the political scene ahead of the 14th General Election (GE14), said a Sabah senior leader today.

Sabah Assistant Minister of Finance, Datuk Ramlee Marahaban said issues such as 1MDB, GST (Goods & Services Tax), depreciation of ringgit, and the tourism tax can hurt the Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

“They try to manipulate the Tourism Tax which had been passed by parliament. In fact, Sabah and Sarawak, get some exemption on Tourism Tax,” he told reporters here.

Ramlee, who is also Bugaya State Assemblyman said Sabah BN was constantly improving the strategy to be effective in assisting the various levels of society to fend off the political assault by the Opposition.

Asked about candidates in the GE14, Ramlee said the party’s top leadership will choose the best candidates who are capable of winning and are accepted by the voters.

“Candidates not holding office in BN component parties and candidates from outside the party has ever been an issue for Sabah BN.

“Candidates are usually selected from within the party but if there are better candidates outside the party who are accepted and can win the hearts of Sabahans, they should be given the opportunity,” he added. — Bernama