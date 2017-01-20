Opposition ‘jealous’ of BN’s fruit-bearing plans, says Umno MP

Irmohizam said that the Opposition are unable to accept the implementation of the Transformasi Nasional 2050 (TN50) plan. — Picture courtesy of Datuk Irmohizam IbrahimKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The Opposition is “jealous” of Barisan Nasional’s plans which he said are beginning to bring rewards, Umno’s Kuala Selangor MP Datuk Seri Irmohizam Ibrahim said today.

He said that the Opposition are unable to accept the implementation of the Transformasi Nasional 2050 (TN50) plan, which was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak while tabling the federal budget late last year and launched last night.

“Maybe they are jealous that every plan of BN is beginning to bear fruit. They need a realistic roadmap, not promise something that can’t be achieved,” he said in a statement.

Irmohizam expressed confidence that the detailed way the TN50 engagement is being carried out would deliver the necessary results.

“The 30-year period is very apt to making TN50 come true, and I’m sure this will be productive,” he said.

“We realise that the government will not rush to implement anything as it involves trust and confidence,” he added.