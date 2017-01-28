Opposition has no clear direction on candidates, says Umno MP

Datuk Seri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim aid among the BN's long term plan was the National Transformation 2050 (TN50). — Picture courtesy of Datuk Irmohizam Ibrahim KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The attitude of the opposition who are always changing their statements and contradicting one another can confuse the people, said Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim.

He said this could be seen when different statements were made by the opposition on the posts of Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister if they won in the coming general election.

“Although, it is not mentioned in the constitution on the Deputy Prime Minister’s post, it is still a priority to the people to know the aspiration of the opposition,” he said in a statement here today.

Irmohizam, who is also Kuala Selangor Member of Parliament, said the action of the opposition plainly showed they did not have a clear direction.

He said this was in comparison to the Barisan Nasional (BN) which always decided based on the people’s desire and formulated good plans.

Irmohizam said among the BN’s long-term plan was the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) which would bequeath a great nation from the effort of the current generations to the future generations. — Bernama