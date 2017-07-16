Opposition confusing people with new leadership lineup, says Perak PAS

Opposition leaders attending the ‘Save Malaysia’ roundtable discussion at Bukit Utama, February 7, 2017. Perak PAS has described the new Pakatan Harapan leadership line up as clear rhetoric to confuse the people. — Picture by Choo Choy MayBAGAN SERAI, July 16 — Perak PAS has described the new Pakatan Harapan leadership line up as clear rhetoric to confuse the people.

Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria said this was because the new leadership line-up appeared as if the DAP was not involved or leading the coalition.

“The Malay community will not accept Pakatan Harapan,” he told a press conference at Perak PAS’ Aidilfitri open house at the Datuk Zainal Abidin Zin hall here today.

Last Thursday, Pakatan Harapan comprising PKR, DAP, Parti Amanah Negara (PAN) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) announced its new leadership structure with PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad appointed as chairman, former opposition leader and de facto leader of PKR as Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the de facto leader and Anwar’s wife and PKR president Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as president.

The opposition coalition also named Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (PPBM), Lim Guan Eng (DAP) and Mohamad Sabu (PAN) as deputy presidents.

Zainal Abidin added that Pakatan Harapan would not be a threat to PAS in the 14th general election. — Bernama