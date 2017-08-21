Opposition capture of Perak merely a Kit Siang dream, says Umno leader

Datuk Saarani Mohammad said Lim Kit Siang’s remark at a talk in Parit Buntar last week of capturing Perak in GE14 is merely a pipe dream. — Picture by Choo Choy MayIPOH, Aug 21 — DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang is merely dreaming and giving false hope to Pakatan Harapan supporters that the opposition pact will be able to capture Perak in the next general election, said a Perak Umno leader.

Datuk Saarani Mohammad, deputy chairman of the Perak Umno Liaison Committee, said Kit Siang’s remark at a talk in Parit Buntar last week resembled an empty promise to supporters of the pact.

“This was clearly evident when he repeatedly used the word ‘if’. For example, if PAS were to contest and be a spoiler, if there was a three-prong contest, and so on.

“This shows that he is just guessing and is not convinced of his own hypothesis. In terms of psychology, it means Kit Siang himself is not convinced of his own prediction,” he said in a statement today.

Saarani said Umno did not rule out the possibility that Kit Siang had intentionally made such a statement to divert the people’s attention away from the disputes among the opposition political parties.

“Evidently, they are even unable to achieve consensus in identifying who their main leader is,” he said.

Saarani also said that the Perak Barisan Nasional was confident of winning 39 of the 59 seats in the Perak State Legislative Assembly in the 14th General Election, based on a simulation exercise.

The simulation exercise indicated a 10 per cent rise in the support from the Malay votes and a five per cent rise from the non-Malay votes for the BN, showing a positive outcome from the work done since the 13th General Election.

“We have drawn up and implemented a more robust strategy to counter the propaganda and hate politics fostered by the DAP and its allies,” said Saarani, who is the assemblyman for Kota Taman.

In the 13th General Election, the Perak BN won 31 state seats, DAP 18 and PKR and PAS, five each. — Bernama