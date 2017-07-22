Opposition campaign a mere tactic to raise negative perception of BN, says Salleh

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said all parties must be cautious of the allegations by some of these Opposition leaders whose purpose was solely to politicise and confuse the people. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, July 22 — The ’Let’s rebuild the country’ campaign undertaken by the Opposition is one of their tactics to give a negative image of the existing government and show as if the country is in trouble.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said all parties must be cautious of the allegations by some of these Opposition leaders whose purpose was solely to politicise and confuse the people.

“All the indicators, whether figures on economy, security, racial harmony or political stability, reveal Malaysia is at an excellent level at present.

“Since independence, we have always given priority to the nation’s stability. This year is the 60th year of independence and we have never forgotten our responsibility.

“But there are those who want to destroy our party’s struggles and their aim is only for their own political interests,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at the Kuala Terengganu Umno Aidilfitri event here today.

At the event, he also presented cash donation of RM50 to over 500 orphans in the Kuala Terengganu Parliamentary constituency jointly with Kuala Terengganu Umno Division head, Datuk Mohd Sabri Alwi.

Salleh, who is also Umno treasurer, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had always been focusing on the goals of economic stability and sustainable national development.

“The people do not have to be influenced by whatever the Opposition claimed, instead they should evaluate what the Barisan Nasional government led by Umno has contributed all this while.

“The government continues to work hard to ensure the stability of the country but the Opposition is only busy politicking,” he added. — Bernama