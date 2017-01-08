Operation of armed forces’ field hospital at Sultanah Aminah Hospital ends today

JOHOR BARU, Jan 8 — The operation of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Field Hospital located at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here, ends today.

State Exco for Health and Environment, Datuk Ayub Rahmat said the hospital treated 266 patients and handled 278 cases in the two months since it began operation on November 1.

“The ATM Field Hospital at HSA was used as the resuscitative operating theatre for emergency surgery,” he said in a statement here, today.

The Johor state government thanked Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, the ATM medical team from Kem Mahkota, Kluang for their hard work.

The ATM Field Hospital was opened at HSA following the tragic fire in October last year. It was only expected to operate for two weeks.

The ATM Field Hospital which operated 24 hours daily was manned by medical staff including doctors and surgeons from HSA and 30 ATM personnel.

Ayub said with the conclusion of the operation today, the ATM Field Hospital will relocate to the east coast to treat the flood victims.

Six critically ill patients died in a fire at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of HSA main building on Oct 25, last year. One patient was rescued. — Bernama