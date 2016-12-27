Only three injured in Pagoh bus crash still in hospital

MUAR, Dec 27 — Only three victims in the bus crash at KM137.3 of the North-South Expressway (northbound), in Pagoh, near here, are still receiving treatment at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF), here.

Hospital director, Dr Selahuddeen Abd Aziz said another two of the injured in the incident were discharged today.

“The three people who are still warded at HPSF are a woman and two men,” he told reporters after presenting school aid to 50 children who are HPSF patients and former patients in its ‘Back to School’ programme organised by the hospital’s Social Work Department, here, today.

The three are bus passengers R. Kesavan, R. Govindara and Miyarseh Kemat, who is the wife of the bus driver, Zakeer Zubir, who was killed in the crash, together with 13 others including Zakeer and Miyarseh’s youngest daughter.

“The victims are recovering and we expect them to be allowed to return home within a week,” he said.

According to Dr Selahuddeen, the hospital had always been sensitive towards the welfare of its patients.

“We also assist patients or their families who request to move to another hospital,” he said.

He denied the claim by the bus driver’s family that the hospital did not cooperate with regard to Miyarseh’s condition.

“The hospital has a policy of not disclosing a patient’s condition to outsiders through phone calls, as it is difficult for us to verify the caller’s identity as the next-of-kin of the victim,” he explained. — Bernama