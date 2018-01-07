Only the ‘sick’ would poison strays, animal welfare group says

File picture of cats at a cat cafe. The Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better organisation has expressed concern over an apparent trend of poisoning street and feral animals after serial cat killings at a condominium in Wangsa Maju. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better organisation has expressed concern over an apparent trend of poisoning street and feral animals in Malaysia, following a Malay Mail report of a possible serial cat killer at a condominium here.

MDDB founding director Wani Muthiah also asserted that many now view the poisoning and killing of strays as acceptable due to the alleged use of such methods by some local authorities.

“Many believe that it is okay because there are local councils that use poisoned food to clear the street of stray animals, especially dogs.

“(Nevertheless), it is a sick trend as this deed is reflective of a society that lacks animal appreciation,” she told Malay Mail.

Wani was commenting on the case in which as many as 19 cats were believed to have been killed with poison at the Sri Kenangan Condominium in Wangsa Maju up until last Friday.

Several dead cats and kittens were found in the condominium on New Year’s Day, but Malay Mail later learned that the killings have occurred for several months.

Aside from the stray cats, several birds were also believed to have been killed with poison there.

Some residents have expressed concern that a serial animal killer and poisoner was living in their midst.

Today, Wani said better awareness could help address such problems.

“I would suggest those who feed and care for street animals to band together and go the extra mile to neuter these animals to curb population growth,” Wani said

She explained that spaying or neutering was good enough to reduce the number of stray animals on the street.

For those with gardens and perceive these animals to be “nuisance”, she advised them to animal-proof their surroundings to prevent strays from entering and damaging their plants and surroundings.