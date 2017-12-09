Only talent matters, says Fernandes on Neelofa’s appointment

AirAsia yesterday announced Noor Neelofa’s appointment to its board. — Photo by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — “Don’t have to be old to be a director,” said AirAsia’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Tan Sri Tony Fernandes on the appointment of Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor, 28, as a Non-Executive Independent Director of AirAsia Bhd.

“Our new director @neelofa. Young, smart, entrepreneurial, and a dreamer like us.”

“@Airasia once again leads in diversity, this time not women, but age. Don’t have to be old to be a director,” he said in his Instagram post with a picture of him and Neelofa.

AirAsia yesterday announced Noor Neelofa’s appointment to its board.

“What a way to end 2017! Thank you to AirAsia for welcoming me into your ever expanding family! So grateful and honoured by this appointment and thank you everyone for the well and warm wishes,” Neelofa in turn declared to her 5.3 million followers on Instagram.

She said the appointment is one of the most important milestones for her and she was excited to take on the new challenge.

“In @tonyfernandes’ word tonight, dare to dream and live your dreams!’ So, dream more, do more and explore the world! Looking forward to flying (higher) together with AirAsia!” Neelofa wrote.

Neelofa is a household name in Malaysia.

A successful celebrity turned entrepreneur, Neelofa has earnestly built a business empire centred around the Neelofar Hijab brand.

The brand of Muslim headscarves is reportedly on track to rake in RM200 million in sales this year, while available in 37 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Brunei.

“This is not only an achievement for me, but for all women out there,” said Neelofa, who was one of the few Malaysians named by Forbes Asia in its 30 Under 30 list of game-changing young entrepreneurs. — Bernama