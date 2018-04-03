Only one ‘faction’ in Perak DAP, says party veep

The Ipoh Barat MP stressed that the party is united to face the elections.

The Ipoh Barat MP stressed that the party is united to face the elections.

“This faction talk is an old story buried in ashes, and it is irrelevant to resurrect it again. Let bygones be bygones.

“There is only one faction in the party, and the faction is DAP. We must be united against the common enemy, which is always Barisan Nasional,” he told Malay Mail in a recent interview.

Rumours that the Perak DAP were split into two “camps” have been circulating over the past eight years.

One camp is supposedly led by Kulasegaran and Ipoh Timur MP Thomas Su, with Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming and his cousin and Perak DAP adviser Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham spearheading the rival group.

According to 2010 reports in The Star, Kulasegaran had threatened to resign from his post as then Perak deputy chief after expressing unhappiness with the Perak chapter which was under Ngeh’s leadership at that time; Nga was the secretary.

However, after speaking with the party’s top brass, Kulasegaran reportedly apologised and said he would stop airing the party’s internal matters in public.

Kulasegaran told Malay Mail that any previous misunderstanding no longer affects the party’s campaign strategy for the coming polls.

A former Teluk Intan MP, Kulasegaran said he would be lending his full support to Nga if the incumbent Taiping MP was named as a candidate for the Teluk Intan parliamentary seat.

“I’ve spoken to Nga and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, offering my help in Teluk Intan. There’s no question that I will do my best to help, no matter who is the candidate chosen,” he said.

“Teluk Intan is a tough seat to win, especially facing an incumbent who holds a ministerial post. But I have some old comrades there and we will do our best,” he added.

Teluk Intan is currently held by Gerakan president and Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong, who narrowly bested DAP candidate Dyana Sofya Mohd Daud in the 2014 by-election by a 238-vote majority.

Other DAP sources supported Kulasegaran’s assertion that the party’s Perak chapter is fully united under the current state leadership for the elections.

“The whole fiasco has passed and Nga’s chairmanship has actually obtained more than 90 per cent of members’ votes during the convention. So there is no problem at all now,” a senior level insider told Malay Mail on condition of anonymity.