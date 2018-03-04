Only medical practitioners, pharmacists allowed to dispense cough medicines

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the preparation and sale of cough mixtures should comply with provisions of the Poisons Act 1952. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reiterated that only licensed medical practitioners and pharmacists are allowed to prepare and sell cough medicines.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the preparation and sale of cough mixtures should also comply with provisions of the Poisons Act 1952.

“The MOH would like to emphasise that the preparation of any form of cough medicine containing scheduled poisons is controlled under the Poisons Act 1952. As such sale of these cough medicines is only allowed for medical purposes,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued following a news article entitled “Resipi Bunuh Diri” on Feb 24 which touched on the sale and abuse of cough mixtures used as ingredients for preparing ‘chakoroi’, a mixture of ketum juice and carbonated drinks.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the Pharmacy Enforcement Division had also conducted inspections on premises suspected of selling cough medicines for non-medical purposes nationwide, on Aug 22, 2017 following complaints received.

As a result of the inspections the ministry seized 100,480 bottles of cough mixtures for further investigation under the Poison Act 1952.

The MOH had also given stern warning that appropriate action would be taken against any licensed medical practitioner and pharmacist found selling cough medicine for non-medical use.

“If convicted, the individual can be fined RM3,000 or jailed not more than one year or both,” he said.

He said the MOH through the Pharmacy Enforcement Division would continue to monitor premises selling medicines and health products to ensure compliance of the law.

In addition, collaboration with other agencies such as the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM) would be enhanced to prevent illicit use of cough medicines.

To channel feedback, recommendations and complaints on suspicious cough medicine sale activities, members of the public may contact 03-7841 3200 or visit the Public Complaints Management System (SisPAA) portal at http://moh.spab.gov.my. — Bernama