Only close federal-state govt ties can assure Sarawak’s development, PM says

Thursday February 9, 2017
09:40 PM GMT+8

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said steps to develop Sarawak could only be done in close cooperation between the federal and state governments. — Bernama picPrime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said steps to develop Sarawak could only be done in close cooperation between the federal and state governments. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Even though the federal government has implemented many projects for the welfare of the people and the development of Sarawak, it does not mean its responsibility is now completed, said Datuk Seri Najib Razak here today.

In his latest posting on his official Facebook account, Najib said steps to develop Sarawak could only be done in close cooperation between the federal and state governments.

“(With this close relationship), we can ensure Sarawak continues to develop and attain its vision to become a developed country by 2030,” he said during his 52nd visit to the state throughout his tenure as Prime Minister. 

Najib is scheduled to visit Lundu, about 80km from Kuching tomorrow, before concluding his three-day working visit to Sarawak after Friday prayers. — Bernama

