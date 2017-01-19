Only Anwar’s post certain, Guan Eng says of Pakatan’s potential Cabinet line-up

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng says the only thing discussed was keeping the prime minister post for de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Picture by Saw Siow FengGEORGE TOWN, Jan 19 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng rubbished today rumours that he is jockeying for the position of deputy prime minister if the Pakatan Harapan Opposition pact wins the next general elections.

He said the pact has never discussed the federal cabinet line-up save keeping the prime minister post for their de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is currently serving a five-year jail sentence for sodomy.

“The only position we had discussed is the prime minister post which we all agreed that Anwar will hold this post,” he told a press conference here.

Lim who is also Penang chief minister was responding to a Berita Harian news report quoting Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as confirming that DAP wanted the DPM post.

The former prime minister, who is also the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman, reportedly said DAP had claimed the DPM post instead of the PM post.

Lim said it could just be Dr Mahathir's opinion and that he is entitled to his views.

“We had never discussed the DPM post or any Cabinet positions. We have only been consistent with our support for Anwar for the prime minister position,” he said.

He also pointed out that DAP has fewer than 40 seats, making it impossible for the party to win power of the government without its allies in Pakatan Harapan.