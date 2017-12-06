Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Only 32 flood victims in Kelantan tonight

Wednesday December 6, 2017
10:18 PM GMT+8

KOTA BARU, Dec 6 — The number of flood victims dropped to 32 as of 8pm tonight compared to 62 people at 4pm this evening.

The Welfare Department’s flood information portal said the victims were from eight families who were housed in the flood relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bunohan, Tumpat.

Tumpat Welfare Department officer Mohd Joharye Shafie said the victims were from Kampung Kajang Sebidang, Kampung Jelujok and Kampung Kubang Sawa.

They could not return to their houses because the flood waters in their villages took sometime to recede compared to other places.

The victims are expected to go home tomorrow if the good weather holds. — Bernama

