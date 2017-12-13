Online system for direct maid hires ready next month, Immigration chief says

Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali was quoted as saying that he expected the online system for direct maid hires to be operational in approximately three weeks' time. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Malaysians planning to hire maids directly from nine source countries will be able to do so online from January 1, said the Immigration Department.

The Star reported Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali as saying he expected the online system to be operational in approximately three weeks' time.

He also assured prospective employers that the necessary permits will be issued within 16 working days if all the necessary documents were submitted with the applications.

“We are anticipating high traffic because we believe that people are eager to use this system, which makes the process easier,” Mustafar said.

The government recently announced that it would give employers the ability to hire domestic helpers directly from nine source countries: Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Cambodia, Laos, and India.

This would allow them to bypass middlemen and maid agencies previously needed to arrange for permits.

“If you do it on your own, it will be at a fraction of the cost, which can be about RM3,000 to RM4,000,” Mustafar added.

He said that the current rehiring programme will not be extended past December 31, and that employers should use the remaining time left to register their workers in order for them to get proper work permits.