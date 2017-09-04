Online seller probed for using Johor princess’ name

JOHOR BARU, Sept 4 — Police have initiated an investigation into a “sex and libido health” supplements online seller for illegally using the name of a member of the Johor royal family for commercial purposes.

The online seller, identified on Instagram as “kedaimalamjomaat”, had used the name of Johor Princess Tunku Tun Aminah in the sub-heading of its social media account.

A police source said investigators believed the seller did so to get more business.

“The probe follows a report lodged by a senior investigating officer from the state’s commercial crime department at the Nusa Bestari police station on Friday.

“The princess’ good name was used without permission," the source told Malay Mail yesterday.

“They must have come up with this idea due to her popularity and thought they would use this to promote their business.”

Checks revealed the online seller’s Instagram account is still in operation.

At press time, the Instagram account has a total of 27 product posts with 513 followers.