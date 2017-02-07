Online cheating cases up last year, says minister

Datuk Seri Panglima Madius Tangau (centre) says online fraud represents the most number of cases reported involving cyber security in Malaysia during the last five years. — Picture by Boo Su-LynKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — CyberSecurity Malaysia (Cybersecurity) recorded a total of 3,921 cases involving online fraud last year compared with 3,257 cases in 2015.

Science, Technology and Innovations Minister Datuk Seri Madius Tangau said online fraud represented the most number of cases reported involving cyber security in Malaysia during the last five years.

“The fraud involved purchasing of goods online, internet banking transactions, phishing and scams.

“In addition, Cybersecurity via the Cyber999 Coordination Centre also found cyber criminals also carried out malicious software distribution or 'malware' and the invasion of data information that could destroy the computer system and jeopardise the individual's personal data security or an organisation,” he said.

He disclosed this at a media conference after launching the “Safer Internet Day 2017”" organised by Cybersecurity at Angkasapuri, here today.

Also present was Cybersecurity Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab.

In this regard, Madius said the ministry had created CyberSAFE or Cyber Security Awareness For All in 2010 aimed at educating internet users.

Members of the public must report any incident of cyber crime immediately to the Cybersecurity to eliminate incidents of cyber crime which was increasing now, he said.

On the Safer Internet Day, Madius said this year was the eighth year it was being celebrated in Malaysia with the theme, “Be The Change: Unite for a Better Internet.”

“"In conjunction with the Safer Internet Day which is being held every year in February, I call upon users to use the internet as a platform for the gathering of useful knowledge,” he said.

He said this was because it had become a trend for internet users now to viral an incident without researching the validity of the information beforehand.

“The distribution of false information is a serious matter and should be given attention by everyone, as such the community that is active in the internet and social media should ensure that only valid news are spread and not false news that could bring negative effects in the long term,” he added.— Bernama