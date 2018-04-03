Ongkili: Two options should Azmin refuse water migration process before July

Datuk Seri Maximus Johnity Ongkili said federal government will consider the provisions under the national Water Services Industry Act 2006 (Act 655) or assess whether there is a need to extend the Selangor water restructuring agreement should the state government refuse to implement the migration process before July. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, April 3 — The federal government will consider the provisions under the national Water Services Industry Act 2006 (Act 655) or assess whether there is a need to extend the Selangor water restructuring agreement should the state government refuse to implement the migration process before July.

Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said the two options were a last resort to resolve the water supply crisis and ensure the wellbeing of residents in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

“These are two options if Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali refuses to finalise the water supply restructuring scheme. If he remains adamant, the government will look at the legislation aspect including reviewing Act 655.

“The federal government also needs to assess the agreement and if it is not extended, will be cancelled and back to square one. This action is to ensure that all assets and management matters are conducted by the government and to ensure that sustainable quality water is available to the people,” he told reporters.

Earlier he presented Excellent Service awards to staff of the ministry here today.

He said the water crisis in Selangor could worsen if the state government refuses to carry out the migration process to a more systematic new system within the framework of the Water Services Industry Act (WSIA 2007 ) scheduled to be implemented this July.

To date, he said, the Selangor government through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (AIS) had not agreed to the migration process that had been delayed for more than a year.

Ongkili said the government allocated RM6.65 billion to facilitate the water restructuring efforts in Selangor, and to avoid the risk of paying high interest.

“The federal government has done everything necessary under the existing laws and policies to ensure that the supply of quality water remains sustainable for Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

“We are just waiting for the Selangor government to comply with the conditions, that is, to settle the takeover of Syarikat Pengeluaran Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (SPLASH) and the restructuring of the water services industry,” he said.

According to him, the federal government had expected a ‘willing buyer, willing seller’ situation but Azmin had so far declined to make any offer.

“We have been waiting for almost two years and three months. The deal was postponed thrice. We have told the people in Selangor that the federal government has done everything including bearing the RM17 billion cost for the restructuring.

“I feel sorry for the Selangor people. The ministry, Cabinet and I have done everything to make sure there is sustainability of the water supply to Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya. But the Selangor MB is delaying everything, and he is responsible for the water crisis. I leave it to Selangor residents to choose the right government,” he said.

Earlier, Ongkili in his speech disclosed that the Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant project costing RM3.4 billion was 69.5 per cent completed.

He said the project, expected to be completed next year would increase water supply by 1,130 million litres per day for Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya. — Bernama