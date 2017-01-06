Ongkili is PBS acting president with immediate effect

Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili has assumed the post of acting president of Parti Bersatu Sabah. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KOTA KINABALU, Jan 6 — Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili has assumed the post of acting president of Parti Bersatu Sabah with immediate effect.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan passed the baton of the PBS leadership to Ongkili at the party’s first Supreme Council Meeting held today at its headquarters, here.

“He (Pairin) is taking leave from his presidential duties and will continue to carry out his ministerial and community work until the end of the term,” said PBS secretary-general Datuk Johnny Mositun in a statement, today.

After delivering his remarks, Pairin, who is also Sabah Minister of Infrastructure Development, left to allow Ongkili to chair the meeting.

“Tan Sri (Pairin) will still be around to facilitate, provide guidance and work with the party in the coming election,” Mositun said.

He added that Ongkili, who is also the Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister, will oversee all party matters, including preparations for the coming election.

Ongkili’s appointment is the second phase of the succession plan of the party.

“Tan Sri (Pairin) called on party leaders at all levels to cooperate, stay united and work hard to ensure Barisan Nasional’s victory in the next election, and to render similar support to the acting President,” he said.

On July 29 last year, Pairin initiated the power transition process when he empowered Ongkili, who has been his deputy president for 23 years, to carry out the presidential duties. — Bernama