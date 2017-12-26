Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Ongkili hopes to contest for state seat in GE14

Tuesday December 26, 2017
08:01 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Four ways to spend less time on your phone in 2018The Edit: Four ways to spend less time on your phone in 2018

Myanmar to free Singaporean, Malaysian journalists in drone caseMyanmar to free Singaporean, Malaysian journalists in drone case

Electricity tariff will not increase till end 2020, TNB saysElectricity tariff will not increase till end 2020, TNB says

The Edit: Heineken Malaysia’s new Drink Sensibly campaignThe Edit: Heineken Malaysia’s new Drink Sensibly campaign

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said he wants to return and serve the people of Sabah. — Bernama picDatuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said he wants to return and serve the people of Sabah. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Dec 26 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) acting president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili hopes to contest for a state seat in the 14th General Election (GE14) .

“Whether I contest for a state seat or continue to contest a parliamentary seat is still under discussion,” he told reporters here, today.

Ongkili, who has served as the Member of Parliament for Kota Marudu for three terms, said he wants to return and serve the people of Sabah.

Should Ongkili decide to contest a state seat, he could contest for the Tambunan seat since the incumbent is party president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan, who had declared his intention not to contest in GE14. — Bernama 

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline