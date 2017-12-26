Ongkili hopes to contest for state seat in GE14

Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said he wants to return and serve the people of Sabah. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Dec 26 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) acting president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili hopes to contest for a state seat in the 14th General Election (GE14) .

“Whether I contest for a state seat or continue to contest a parliamentary seat is still under discussion,” he told reporters here, today.

Ongkili, who has served as the Member of Parliament for Kota Marudu for three terms, said he wants to return and serve the people of Sabah.

Should Ongkili decide to contest a state seat, he could contest for the Tambunan seat since the incumbent is party president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan, who had declared his intention not to contest in GE14. — Bernama