Ongkili: Be wary of the Opposition as they are seasonal politicians

Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili described the opposition as politicians who normally emerged when the election was near. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KOTA MARUDU, Dec 23 — The opposition are seasonal politicians who emerge during elections said Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Executive Deputy President Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili to the people of Sabah.

“Be wary of the opposition,” said Ongkili, describing the opposition as politicians who normally emerged when the election was near.

“Suddenly new parties are formed. They come during election season, which clearly shows their intention but we in Barisan Nasional have been consistent with our mission and struggles.

“We learned from past mistakes to have a better tomorrow for the people, so next year will be better than this year,” he said when addressing supporters from the PBS Women and Youth wings, here.

Speaking when presenting kitchen utensils and sports equipment to 48 Kota Marudu PBS Women branches and 50 PBS Kota Marudu Youth branches, respectively, he said instead of dwelling with matters related to the opposition, party members should focus on preparations for the coming election.

“There is still much work to be done. We have proven our sincerity and delivered development to the people. We will continue to fight for the good of Sabah and Sabahans,” he said.

Earlier, Ongkili, who is also the Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister, presented Christmas goodies and donation to 427 churches from all denominations in Matunggong and Tandek.

He said through such pre-Christmas gatherings, peace and unity amongst the people can be promoted since it is the basic foundation to develop and progress. — Bernama