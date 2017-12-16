One year on, MRT still amazes frequent users

Retiree Muhd Yusof Awang says MRT fares are affordable. ― Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Punctuality, once a bane of public transportation, is now consistent as commuters laud the comfort, ease and timely arrivals and departures of MRT services.

Albeit with a few improvements needed to be made, the “tube service” line is praised to be on time, without much complications and with stations having enough facilities to accommodate customers.

However, complaints on weather protection and a somewhat higher fare compared to the light rail transit (LRT) service are some of the issues which commuters hope will be looked into.

Office employee Julnar Filza Abdul Malik, 29, who is a frequent traveller, said she has been using the service since it was launched last year.

“The trains arrive on time but there were one or two occasions when it was late for a few minutes.

“Facilities at the station are fine, but customer service at the stations could be better,’’ she said.

Former civil servant Ahmad Zahari Mohd said he appreciated the rail service has put much consideration into providing discounts for senior citizens and would often travel from the Sg Buloh station to his intended station.

“We enjoy using the MRT very much. After retiring, I usually spend time with my wife travelling to the city or even Kajang to eat at our favourite eateries.

Apart from paying half the price for the fares we also pay half for the park and ride facilities.

“The only discomfort I experienced is that at the Sungi Buloh MRT station, when it rains heavily, heavy winds would push the rain inside the station, potentially drenching people who are heading up to the platform,” the 67-year-old said.

College student Shanthini Shanmugam, 20, said she prefers using MRT rather than the Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) services.

“Comparing the two services from Sungai Buloh to Pasar Seni, I prefer the MRT as it is modern and faster than KTM.

“It also arrives on time and there are rarely cases of it being late,” she said.

Hotel consultant Jazz Law, 37 said he is happy with the MRT service and its facilities. However, he wished the fare structure could be reviewed.

“Heading to the Bukit Bintang from Kota Damansara, the fare is quite expensive. In fact MRT services are more expensive than the LRT. I wished the fares could be look into and reviewed.

“The park-and-ride fares for everyday users should also be looked into,” he said.

Lai Yee Hang, 17, who have been using the line since it was launched, said he is content with the service.

“Coming from Sungai Buloh, it is convenient for me to get to Mutiara Damansara or Bandar Utama. So far I’m happy with the services,” he said.

Former police officer and retiree Muhd Yusof Awang, 63, said he does not have any complaint thus far.

“So far, I have not had any major complaints about MRT. The fares are affordable and it allows me to travel into the city without much hassle,” he said.

For Noshafawani Ilyas, 21, a frequent user from Sungai Buloh, said the trains could be slightly delayed at times.

“There are a few hiccups when it comes to trains coming on time however so far it has been very dependable,” she said.