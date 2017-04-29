One-way traffic system in Cameron Highlands extended till May

Previously, one-way routes from the Km64 stretch in front of the Hotel Iris heading to Brinchang town, and Km65, in front of the Cameron Highlands district police headquarters heading to Tanah Rata, were carried out on a trial basis for one month from March 17 to April 16. — Picture by Saw Siow FengIPOH, April 29 — The one-way traffic system implemented in two main focal points in the town of Brinchang, Cameron Highlands have been extended until May 17.

Cameron Highlands District Police chief DSP Hasadid A. Hamid said it was aimed at obtaining a detailed study on the effectiveness of the system, and public reactions to it.

He added that the implementation of one-way traffic was on the instruction of the Acting Sultan of Pahang Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah who had asked the relevant departments including the police and the Public Works Department to find solutions to the problems of traffic congestions.

"He has visited the area on February 15 before ordering a review of the traffic in all major towns in the Cameron Highlands, namely, Ringlet, Tanah Rata and Brinchang for the comfort of all," he said in a statement here today.

