One-stop centre to keep stock for national disaster to be operational in October, says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the National Humanitarian Response Depot (DTBKN) is expected to be operational in October 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The National Humanitarian Response Depot (DTBKN), which was set up as a one-stop centre to store food and essential items, as well as assets for national disaster, is expected to be operational in October, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

He said the centre would operate based on the model of the World Food Programme — United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot in Subang, which managed the United Nations humanitarian aid mission in the Asia Pacific region.

“DTBKN will also be used as a Logistic Training Centre and Excellence Centre for management of Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Response (HADR) at the international level,” said Ahmad Zahid in a statement that was issued after he chaired the Special Cabinet Committee on National Disaster Management at the Parliament Main Building here today.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and Director-General of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), Datuk Abd Rashid Harun.

Ahmad Zahid said DTBKN, covering 12,486 sq metres, was set up through the national blue ocean strategy between NADMA and the Defence Ministry by using existing facilities at the Defence Reserve Depot (DRD) in Sungai Buloh.

DTBKN would be managed by existing officers and staff at DRD, he added.

He said NADMA, with the cooperation of the Remote Sensing Agency Malaysia, had also developed an e-logistic system to ensure speedier, a more systematic and effective disaster management and aid.

Meanwhile, Shahidan, when met by reporters, said the meeting today also discussed a proposal to expand the insurance scheme for flood victims, which had been implemented in the Kemaman parliamentary constituency nationwide.

“In principle, the chairman (Ahmad Zahid) has agreed to the proposal, but it has to be fine-tuned, such as the premium amount and compensation,” he added.

The insurance scheme, known as “Model Kemaman Siapsiaga”, was introduced by Kemaman Member of Parliament and Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek in 2015. It also included an insurance scheme for flood victims known as ‘Skim Insuran Kampungku. — Bernama