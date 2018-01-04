One school remains closed in Kelantan due to floods

KOTA BARU, Jan 4 — Sekolah Kebangsaan Pasir Kelang in Kuala Krai remained closed today as the access road to the school was still flooded, according to the Kelantan Education Department.

Its director, Muhammad Zahari Othman, said the flooded road posed a danger for the 168 pupils and 20 teachers of the school.

“The situation in the flood-affected areas of the state is returning to normal and we hope the school can resume lessons,” he said in a statement.

Sekolah Kebangsaan Pasir Kelang and five other schools, three in Kuala Krai and three in Tanah Merah, did not open yesterday.

They have a total enrolment of 1,015. — Bernama