Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

One school remains closed in Kelantan due to floods

Thursday January 4, 2018
11:53 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Cate Blanchett picked to head Cannes festival juryThe Edit: Cate Blanchett picked to head Cannes festival jury

Trump tells former aide Bannon he has ‘lost his mind’Trump tells former aide Bannon he has ‘lost his mind’

Johari: Malaysia unlikely to meet 2020 balanced budget goalJohari: Malaysia unlikely to meet 2020 balanced budget goal

Conte blames bad luck for dismal Morata display at ArsenalConte blames bad luck for dismal Morata display at Arsenal

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KOTA BARU, Jan 4 — Sekolah Kebangsaan Pasir Kelang in Kuala Krai remained closed today as the access road to the school was still flooded, according to the Kelantan Education Department.

Its director, Muhammad Zahari Othman, said the flooded road posed a danger for the 168 pupils and 20 teachers of the school.

“The situation in the flood-affected areas of the state is returning to normal and we hope the school can resume lessons,” he said in a statement.

Sekolah Kebangsaan Pasir Kelang and five other schools, three in Kuala Krai and three in Tanah Merah, did not open yesterday.

They have a total enrolment of 1,015. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline