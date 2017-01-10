One-off RM1,000 aid to every flood-affected Terengganu household, says MB

Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman meeting flood victims sheltering in an evacuation centre in Kampung Tasek, Setiu, January 4, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 10 — Every household affected by the recent floods in Terengganu will get a one-off RM1,000 aid, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman.

He said the sum, an equal share of RM500 from the federal and state governments, would provide some financial relief for the families affected by property loss during the disaster.

“The aid will be given once the complete list of recipients is received from the Social Welfare Department. It will be distributed to every household in the eight districts hit by the floods,” he said to reporters after a first-hand look at the finishing touches being undertaken at the PMINT Square business centre here today.

Ahmad Razif said that though Terengganu had recovered from the recent floods, the state government was always ready for any eventuality because the weatherman had forecast that the monsoon season would prevail until March.

“We are grateful to all the federal and state agencies coordinated by the Civil Defence Force for having worked hard to help evacuate the affected people to relief centres.

“The state government is also assessing the damage to roads and houses to provide allocations for their repair,” he said. — Bernama