One month road closure along Sprint Highway due to MRT construction

There will be several road closures for a month at Sprint Highway due to MRT construction starting January 1.— file picture KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― There will be several road closures for a month at Sprint Highway due to MRT construction starting Jan 1.

MMC Gamuda KVMRT (PDP) Sdn Bhd in a statement today said the left-most lane along Sprint Highway/Jalan Semantan will be closed 24 hours daily in order to facilitate finishing works, coating, drainage and road works.

“This 200-metre closure stretch starts after 10 Semantan until the junction of Jalan Damansara Endah. During the closure, two lanes will be made available for motorists from Kuala Lumpur heading towards Petaling Jaya,” the company said.

It also said that there will also be a full night closure of Sprint Highway/Jalan Semantan (both Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya-bound) intermittently from KM7.4 until KM8.1, to facilitate station works of MRT Semantan Station.

“The closure will take place from 10 pm to 5 am (Monday to Friday) and 12 midnight (Saturday) to 12 noon (Sunday),” the statement said.

MMC Gamuda also stated that there would be a continuation of right most lane closure from Kiara Interchange to Wisma Lensa (Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya-bound).

The closure is to facilitate bearing and turfing works and would begin from 10 am until 4 pm, 10pm until 6am and off peak daily.

“Three lanes will be made available for motorists on Kuala Lumpur-bound and two lanes will be made available for motorists on Petaling Jaya-bound,” the statement said.

There will also be a continuation of full road night closure of Sprint flyover near Pusat Bandar Damansara (Petaling Jaya-bound) that would begin from 10 pm to 6 am (Monday to Friday) and 12 midnight (Saturday) to 12 noon (Sunday), to facilitate station works of MRT Pusat Damansara Station.

In addition, there will be a night traffic management at Sprint Highway and Jalan Ma’arof, which stretches from the junction of Jalan Medang Serai to Ma’arof Interchange for both Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya-bound.

The closure is to facilitate road work, coating piers, drainage and station works that would begin from 10pm to 6am.

Apart from that, during the same period, there will be also a continuation of lane closure next to SPRINT Highway (Damansara Toll Plaza) from 10pm until 6am in order to facilitate works on the drainage and road kerb.

During this closure one lane will be made available to the motorists from Kuala Lumpur heading towards Petaling Jaya and there will be two lanes available for motorists on Jalan 16/11 going towards Petaling Jaya.

There is also a closure for two lanes for a stretch of 200 metres after the Section 16 Petronas Station at Sprint Highway (Kuala Lumpur-bound) and the closure will be divided into a two lane closure (Monday-Friday, 12am to 6am) and a three-lane closure (Saturday-Sunday, 12 midnight to 6am).

The closure is to facilitate the completion work on the link bridge for Phileo Damansara Station and material delivery and unloading for station work.

MMC Gamuda also announced the full closure of Sprint Highway near Victoria Station for installation of gantry starting Jan 1 until 15 from 10pm to 6am. ― Bernama